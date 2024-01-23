The post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is getting quite stacked already.

As noted, WWE announced two title bouts for next Monday night’s three-hour WWE on USA Network show from Tampa, FL., with #DIY challenging The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships, and Kofi Kingston challenging GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

In a third bout set for the show next week, “Big” Bronson Reed challenged “Main Event” Jey Uso to a singles showdown, noting both are out for gold in 2024.

