40 Years of Hulkamania.

And it could culminate this Saturday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan appeared in a special video package on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw to celebrate 40 years of Hulkamania.

The video package featured “The Hulkster” talking as footage showed the birth of Hulkamania with his WWE Championship victory over The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York in the 1980s.

After more footage from his legendary career was shown, Hogan then gave his thoughts on the women’s and men’s Royal Rumble matches at this Saturday’s WWE premium live event, and even teased himself as a potential surprise entrant for the bout.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage from St. Petersburg, FL.