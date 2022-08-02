A third title match has been revealed for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes celebrated his 28th birthday today, and said he will continue the celebration on tomorrow’s NXT 2.0 episode with an Open Challenge for the title.

“Gonna continue to celebrate my birthday on NXT TV tomorrow the best way I know how, collecting another W. North American Championship Open Challenge otw… [eyes emoji] #WWENXT #WWERaw,” he wrote.

This will be Hayes’ third TV title defense since winning the title from Cameron Grimes at In Your House on June 4. He retained over Tony D’Angelo on the June 14 NXT show, then retained over Grayson Waller at the Great American Bash on July 5.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT 2.0 episode, along with Hayes’ full tweet:

* Commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Heatwave Summit for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave on Saturday, August 16

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Lash Legend vs. Alba Fyre

* Falls Count Anywhere: Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) reveal what’s next

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends in an Open Challenge

Gonna continue to celebrate my birthday on NXT TV tomorrow the best way I know how, collecting another W. North American Championship Open Challenge otw… 👀 #WWENXT #WWERaw https://t.co/1kA8AtxMn7 — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) August 2, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.