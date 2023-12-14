A big update regarding WWE Raw’s media rights and their reported negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), who are the current broadcast partners of AEW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has released a new report revealing several new details, specifically how AEW could be affected if WWE ends up signing a deal with WBD. Full details are below.

Potential Suitors: Analysts have considered NBCU (USA), Disney (FX), Amazon Prime, and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) as potential suitors for WWE Raw rights.

WBD and AEW: Initially considered a longshot due to its affiliation with AEW, WBD was believed to be out of the running. However, a meeting between Endeavor’s Mark Shapiro, Nick Khan, and Paul Levesque with WBD suggests a possible reopening of negotiations, with CM Punk’s shocking return and signing with Raw playing a significant role in the new talks.

AEW’s Talks with WBD: AEW has also been in talks with WBD, not just for television rights but also for potential streaming deals. WBD has a stake in AEW’s streaming PPV buys through Bleacher Report, and there’s speculation about WBD possibly owning points in AEW but that is not confirmed. What is confirmed is that Tony Khan has 100% voting and decision powers.

Brand Exclusivity: Unlike Vince McMahon’s WWE, the new ownership may not prioritize brand exclusivity, as seen in UFC’s deal with ESPN and PFL’s deal with ESPN+. The NXT deal with the CW network also didn’t necessarily call for exclusivity.

Tony Khan’s Loyalty: Tony Khan, owner of AEW, has expressed loyalty to WBD, indicating that even if another entity offered slightly more money, he would stay with WBD in negotiations.

Raw’s Potential Move: There’s speculation about Raw potentially moving from its traditional Monday slot, although the long-standing tradition poses a risk. SmackDown moving to Friday seemed initially unconventional but eventually happened.

AEW’s Impact on Ratings: CM Punk’s signing is expected to boost Raw’s ratings potential, and AEW Dynamite, while not reaching Raw numbers, consistently ranks high in cable entertainment rankings.

Raw Rights Increase: WWE is seeking a significant increase in Raw rights fees for the new deal, with a hoped-for figure of 50% or more.

Comparing AEW and Raw Costs: AEW Dynamite is considered a bargain in terms of cost per 18-49 viewer compared to Raw. AEW’s median household viewership income is also reported to be higher than that of Raw.

Fox and SmackDown: The cost of having the top-rated non-sports show in one’s portfolio, as seen with SmackDown on Fox, led to Fox giving up the show at a lower price due to perceived financial losses.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.