Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari recently spoke with the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an interview that will be released later tonight. You can check out the show at this link.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Daivari said he enjoys the AEW product, but didn’t watch a full episode of RAW or SmackDown in years.

Daivari also confirmed reports that he was backstage for the recent Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Daivari, who was released on June 25 along with other budget cuts, also confirmed that he has a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, as opposed to a 30-day clause that others in his position have. He will be eligible to sign with another promotion after Thursday, September 23.

