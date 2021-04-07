Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics from the time around WrestleMania 32 on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he talked about WWE’s inability to give the audience what it wanted when it comes to Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns.

“Roman Reigns was going to be the lead guy as a babyface for the company. Instead of seeing way back when, years before that, that this is not what they want Roman to be. Roman doesn’t have to say anything. All Roman has to do is come through the curtain and be an a*skicking machine. They don’t want him to be a nice guy. They don’t want him to be clever. They don’t want him to be entertaining, and they certainly don’t want to see him spear five or six heels at a given time. One of the things that I did learn from Vince early on is, don’t shove a babyface down the people’s necks if they’re not going to accept it because they’ll regurgitate it. We got away from that theory, and we quit listening to our audience because they will absolutely tell you what they want. When you quit listening to them, and I used Kevin Owens as an example, when he beat Cena on the first show that he was on, the audience was 90% behind Kevin Owens. That week, creative should have sat down and said, ‘Guys, I don’t care what you have written down for the next week, or month, or two months, this guy is a babyface.’ Next week, it doesn’t mean we change his style of work, it just means we put him in a position to be the favorite in the match. You change everything that you have, because it was so crystal clear this is what they wanted. Give it to them. With Roman, the fact that Roman goes out there and spears five guys does not make Roman more of a babyface. It makes him a god and he’s not earning his position, or his push, or however you want to call it. He’s just out there running through guys. The audience smells it, and they don’t like it.”