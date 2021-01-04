During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Arn Anderson recalled Brodie Lee driving 500 miles just to be able to eat breakfast with his family. Here’s what he had to say:

Many nights I would come out of the building after having either their dark match on the last day of the loop or something, and I’d be walking across the parking lot. Some nights I’d be heading to SmackDown and he’d be heading to RAW or he’d be heading home. I’d go, ‘You have an early flight in the morning?’ He would go, ‘No, I’m driving.’ I would go, ‘How far is that?’ He’d say, ‘It’s about 490 [miles].’ I’d go the flight you’ve got would probably get you home in about the same time. He’d say, ‘No, if I can get the jump on it right now, I can have breakfast with the family.’ He was gonna drive 500 miles to get there two hours earlier to have breakfast. That’s who he was, and that’s what he’ll always be to me. He wasn’t being braggadocious about it, he was just rather sit in the car all night to get home two hours early to be with his family.