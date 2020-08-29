AEW manager and producer Arn Anderson spoke about the 2015 double-title SummerSlam matchup between Seth Rollins and John Cena, as well as the appearance by Jon Stewart, on the latest edition of his ARN podcast. Highlights are below.

How Jon Stewart was very knowledgeable about the business:

He was so respectful and knowledgeable of our business backstage. I mean, for him to know who I was, told me he had been a wrestling fan for a long time. Yes, I was very happy that they were a part of our product because they knew that they were there to add to the show. They weren’t the star of the show, and Jon Stewart was one of those guys. Very humble, very respectful, and just a good guy.

Doesn’t think that Stewart needed to be involved in the Cena/Rollins match finish:

Jon Stewart being involved in the finish after those guys have gone out, and performed at the level they had, and worked as hard as they had worked, to me, seems anti-climatic. I don’t know why you couldn’t have, after a match like that and the story that you have, why you couldn’t have Seth just go over? Who do you hurt when you’ve got performers like that and they’re two top guys. And certainly, as hard as John has been pushed over the years and the big wins that he’s had. All that investment in John, it’s not going to kill John Cena off to get beat by Seth Rollins. I’m sorry, it’s just not. And if it did kill him off, it would have meant that he wasn’t over anyway. One victory, if it kills you off, you were just being propped up. Anyway, you weren’t really over. So, I think after all that, you could’ve had Seth go over and no one would’ve been damaged.

Full episode can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)