Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Kane, Big Show and more. Here are the highlights:

On big guys that WWE could’ve pushed more like Vader:

“Well, Kane comes to mind right away, but they did use Cane properly. I mean, and he held his end up. I mean, the guy was a monster. Absolute monster. Vader kind of set the table, didn’t he? He did for the big guys. Yeah, I mean that him., Taker, Kane, all kind of stand out. I think Mark Henry, who I worked with as a producer. And it was really easy to say, ‘Mark, I picture this for you.’ And just helping him put a match together because, I mean, he was the world’s strongest man. It’s 100% legitimate and a beast and a monster. I mean, he could just do stuff, pick guys up and chuck them around, you know, like, I mean, he would scoop up a Big Show like he was my size.”

On The Big Show:

“You know, and he was smart, and he was coachable. And just because he was that size and that strong, he never looked at me and went like look down his nose at me. Suppose I had something to offer him. He was pretty sure that I had thought about it in depth before I ever even brought it up. I got to mentor him being a young guy, which I really enjoyed because he took my advice, and he applied it.”

