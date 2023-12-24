Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Mad King” spoke about the differences between the NJPW G1 Climax and AEW Continental Classic tournaments.

“The G1 is already established,” said Kingston. “Every year, you know it’s going to be great. It’s the greatest tournament in professional wrestling.”

Kingston continued, “We’re just starting the Continental Classic. We’re setting the tone and building it. Then, next year, we’ll need to be even better.”

As noted, Eddie Kingston is scheduled to meet Bryan Danielson next Wednesday night in the latest AEW Continental Classic match. Also scheduled is Jay White vs. Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland. The winners will meet to determine the first-ever AEW Triple Crown Champion at AEW Worlds End 2023.

