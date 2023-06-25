Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled how he became the person responsible for putting together John Cena’s matches in WWE.

“When they first decided that we’re going to pull him up from the camp. This was a time when Vince put a lot of stock in what I had to offer and what I said, my opinion, and what I could teach guys. It was going to be between, I think Randy and Batista and John, those were the three, and maybe one other guy that Vince was trying to decide on who was going to be his guy. He knew it was going to be Batista and Randy and John, he just didn’t know. When he decided on John, he just said to me one day, ‘Okay Arn. I’m giving Cena to you. Teach him how to work. Teach him the business.’ Just like that. From that point on, I guess he told whoever assigned the matches, ‘Give Cena to Arn.’ I started working with him and worked with him the entire time that he was being groomed and what he became.”

Anderson added that he hasn’t spoken with the former WWE Champion since leaving WWE.

