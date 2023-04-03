Night two of WrestleMania 39 saw Bianca Belair defeat Asuka to retain the WWE Raw women’s championship, the EST’s third straight victory at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Unfortunately for the Empress, this marked her fifth loss at the Showcase of the Immortals, bringing her total record to 0-5. When a fan pointed out her incredible “bad luck” at WrestleMania on Twitter, she had a very interesting response.

I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let’s bring chaos to the boring Women’s Division with me. Let’s bring chaos to the Women’s Division, let’s bring chaos to the WWE!

She later tweeted the following in Japanese.

Wrestlemania ended successfully. I, Asuka, who has everything in my hands, is still unable to win WrestleMania for some reason…Develop a game plan for the future.

