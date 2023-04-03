Cody Rhodes may have been unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns at last night’s WrestleMania 39, but the American Nightmare did make one kid’s day.

Prior to the match beginning Cody took off his weight belt and gifted it to Brodie Huber, the son of the late Jon Huber, also known as AEW superstar Brodie Lee and WWE superstar Luke Harper. Rhodes and the Huber family have remained close since their time together in AEW, and Tony Khan has since signed Brodie, now known as the Dark Order’s Negative One, to a contract.

AEW Community Outreach Director Amanda Huber (Brody’s mom) took to Twitter to comment on how special the moment was for her son and thanked Cody and the Rhodes family for their friendship and support during the days of Jon’s passing.

I am legitimately crying. The way he looks at him. The way they look at each other. Words cant express how special @CodyRhodes is to us. He made Brodie safe on the worst day of his life. I can never ever repay his love or friendship.

WWE has since released a video of the moment and given their own shout out to Jon Huber. It should be noted that the back of the weight belt has every company that Cody has worked for in his career, including AEW, ROH, NJPW, WWE, and a reference to the famous ALL IN event. Check it out below.

