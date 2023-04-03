WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has issued a message to company employees on the merger with UFC.

As noted earlier, WWE and Endeavor announced today that WWE and UFC are merging to form a new publicly listed global sports and entertainment company. The deal will finalized later this year. McMahon will stay on as Executive Chairman, while Nick Khan will be WWE President. You can click here for the full announcement with comments from McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel.

In an update, McMahon issued an e-mail to WWE employees this morning with comments on the merger. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics adds that WWE will host an all-employee virtual meeting later today at 4pm ET. McMahon sent the following message to employees today:

“I’m excited to announce that WWE has entered into a partnership with Endeavor to create a one-of-a-kind company that will bring together two global sports and entertainment powerhouses: WWE and UFC. The historic alliance of these two formidable institutions has the potential to unlock vast growth opportunities for both organizations and generate an optimal outcome for our employees, shareholders, fans, and other stakeholders. We are huge admirers of the work Endeavor has done to grow the UFC brand, and they will be the perfect partner to help supercharge our growth at WWE.”

