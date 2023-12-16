How did Lexy Nair end up getting aligned with Athena and Billie Starkz in Ring Of Honor?

The AEW and ROH broadcast team member has been in part of a mini-faction with the aforementioned duo in ROH throughout the recent months, and during a Wrestle Purists interview this week, “The Fallen Goddess” spoke about how the partnership just kind of happened.

“I feel like it just kind of happened to be honest with you,” said the ROH Women’s Champion. “Like from her not being able to do her job right as a interviewer all the way back, till me having to coach her up, it was just a natural progression that she become part of the minion Mafia.”

She continued, “Lexy’s absolutely amazing and she’s a stunning personality even behind the camera, which you guys don’t really get to see. She’s an amazing human being and it’s so funny to me that like everyone always steps on her because she’s more sassy than probably both me and Billie combined.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.