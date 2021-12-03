Austin Theory made an appearance on the latest episode of WWE After The Bell.

During it, he spoke about working on screen with Vince McMahon as of late as part of the Cleopatra’s Golden Egg storyline that was started at WWE Survivor Series. After failing to win the WWE Title from Big E last week as a reward for giving McMahon back the egg, he got slapped by the WWE Chairman as McMahon was trying to teach him a lesson.

“It’s like when you think wrestling, and you think wrestling god, it’s Vince McMahon. I think when I’m sitting there and I’m talking with him, it doesn’t get bigger than this, and already. I probably watched the video of getting slapped 100 times. I would just say, just don’t upset Vince McMahon because he has some hands.”

