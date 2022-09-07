A backstage meeting was scheduled to be held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping.

We noted before how AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel were scheduled for a Zoom call with AEW officials at 4pm ET today. Fightful Select adds that another meeting was scheduled for 4:15pm ET backstage at the arena.

The meeting was to be led by Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. Those called to be at the meeting include talent, referees, coaches, and announcers.

There’s no word yet on what happened at either meeting, but we will keep you updated.

As noted at this link with the current Dynamite line-up, AEW President Tony Khan announced that he will address the status of the AEW World Title and the AEW World Trios Titles on tonight’s Dynamite. It’s believed that some or all of the parties involved in the backstage fight at AEW All Out are being suspended or fired, and other people are facing punishment as well. It’s been reported that AEW is having a third-party investigation done into the fight. You can click here for the latest backstage updates on possibly suspensions or departures along with a Punk injury update, and you can click here for the absolute latest, full details on how the fight started, who hit/bit who, a statement from police, locker room reactions, and more.

