“Hangman” Adam Page was originally planned for the Pabst Blue Ribbon beer commercial that aired on AEW Dynamite last week.

As noted, PBR created a commercial with Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green and other wrestlers, and aired it during the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This came after PBR sided with AEW in the debacle with Domino’s Pizza over the pizza cutter ad spot from the Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho match last month. You can click here for the commercial and our report on how PBR made it happen.

In an update, there was a bit of a disagreement between Pabst and AEW, leading to the advertisement we saw last week, according to Fightful Select. Word is that PBR was looking to capitalize on the Domino’s Pizza controversy, and rushed production of a commercial that was to feature Hangman.

Page reportedly flew to St. Louis to film the commercial, and was paid a flat fee, but an AEW official put a stop to production before filming wrapped as there were additional clearances and agreements that were required.

Our original report noted how AEW made several interesting tweets about how the commercial wasn’t directly tied to AEW, and mentioned how AEW boss Tony Khan had sent them messages on Twitter.

The final commercial that aired during Dynamite had significant edits to remove wrestling moves, at the request of the WarnerMedia advertising department, not AEW specifically.

On a related note, it was reported on Thursday how Hangman is taking some family time away from AEW as he and his wife prepare to welcome their first child in the near future. Page took to Twitter after the report came out and thanked those who have respected his privacy. He also indicated that he’s coming for the AEW World Title when he returns. It was previously believed that Page would challenge AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for the title at All Out, but Page recently lost any title shot he was in line for, and Christian Cage has been announced as Omega’s challenger for All Out.

“thank you to everyone who respected my privacy these past few months and a big ‘eat my ass’ to those who chose not to. im madder than hell and you know what im coming for when i get back,” Page wrote on Thursday.

