AEW President & Head of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and discussed tonight’s AEW Rampage premiere on TNT. Khan believes in the long-run the weekly one-hour show will be a big success, and great for the company, and the roster.

Khan said he couldn’t be more happy to launch Rampage, and he’s happy with WarnerMedia’s strong promotion for the new series. Khan also noted that TNT officials are “so happy” with how Rampage is tracking already.

“As a wrestling fan and as a wrestling promoter, this is the best news we can get,” Khan said. “TNT is so happy with how Rampage is tracking already. I think they think it’s going to be a huge hit. There’s definitely a lot of interest and we owe the people at TNT. They could not have rolled out the red carpet any more for us. They have so much in terms of promoting the show. There’s been ads all over the place. I watched Seinfeld on TBS last night when I checked into the hotel in Pittsburgh. Every time it went to break, there were Rampage commercials, which is great.

“So it’s on all kinds of shows, including other wrestling shows. And I really, really am happy that they’re promoting it… Really, I think with two shows it’s going to provide more opportunities, more upward mobility. But it’s still going to be a star driven show, Rampage, just like Dynamite is a star driven show. And I think what Elevation and Dark have given us the ability to do is develop stars and get them TV ready. Now there’s more TV real estate for everyone to work towards getting in there and fighting for.”

Tonight’s Rampage premiere from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh will feature Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Title against Christian Cage, Miro defending the TNT Title against Fuego del Sol, and hometown star Britt Baker defending the AEW Women’s World Title against Red Velvet.

Stay tuned for more and join us for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET tonight.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

