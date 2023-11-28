Many fans were left wondering whether AJ Lee could return to WWE after her husband, CM Punk, referenced her in his return promo on Monday Night during Raw.

Lee, who retired from WWE in 2015 due to health issues, has since been involved in various projects since her WWE exit. Apart from working on comic books, she also wrote her own biography in 2017.

Last year, Lee signed on with Women of Wrestling to serve as an executive producer and commentator, her first move in wrestling since leaving WWE. She departed from the WOW earlier this year.

According to Pwinsider, right now there has been no discussion of her coming back to WWE.