WWE presents the NXT Deadline event on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in Bridgeport, CT at The Total Mortgage Arena and will air on Peacock.

WrestleTix reports 1,645 tickets remain as 2,901 tickets have been sold for a set up of 4,546. WWE last ran the venue for a July 2022 house show, where they drew 4,465.

The pre-show starts at 7pm ET while the main card starts at 8pm ET. Here is the updated card:

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Title): Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker or Eddy Thorpe vs. 1 TBD competitor

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title): Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan or Kiana James vs. 1 TBD competitor