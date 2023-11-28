Ronda Rousey made her All Elite Wrestling/ROH debut after the AEW Rampage event in Inglewood, California, earlier this month by working a tag team match with Marina Shafir against Billie Starkz and Athena that aired on a recent episode of ROH TV.

As previously reported, Rousey made a verbal agreement with the company for the match, and they are eager to have her back. The decision to air the match on ROH TV was made in order to increase HonorClub subscriptions.

In an update, Pwinsider reports they were told “there are no current talks with the promotion, nor is Rousey looking to pro wrestling for her short-term future.” Instead, Rousey is focused on putting her family first before promoting her memoir Our Fight, which will be released in April 2024.