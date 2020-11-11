Another “phantom call-up” from WWE NXT to the main roster has occurred, according to Fightful Select.

Word is that Santana Garrett was “called up” to the main roster this past summer, but never debuted. Garrett worked on RAW, Main Event and NXT throughout the spring, and then disappeared from TV in May. She returned to action on the July 1 NXT Great American Bash Night Two show, losing to Mercedes Martinez, but has not been seen on TV since then.

There were several creative pitches for Garrett, including having her as a member of a tag team, but the ideas never made it through to TV.

Garrett’s “phantom call-up” is similar to the situations with Vanessa Borne and Chelsea Greene, who were also called up earlier this year but never actually appeared as main roster Superstars.

Garrett worked for several promotions, including TNA and Shine, before signing a WWE contract in August 2019. She also made appearances as a WWE enhancement talent in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Garrett worked the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in the summer of 2017, but lost to Piper Niven in the first round.

