Big E will be returning for season 2 of Lazor Wulf on Adult Swim, which premieres on Sunday, December 6 at midnight.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar voices the “Canon Wulf” character on the popular animated series.

Big E tweeted today to promote the return of the show, and included a new clip.

“#LazorWulf Season 2 premieres on @adultswim December 6th at midnight! I’ve had an absurd amount of fun voicing the role I was born to play…a wolf with a cannon on his back,” he wrote.

