WWE officials were reportedly high up on Monday’s RAW match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

The 24-minute match on RAW, which saw McIntyre get the win, received high marks from fans on social media, but Fightful Select reports that higher-ups in the company were also pleased with the bout.

Sheamus specifically received strong praise for his hot streak of in-ring action as of late.

Regarding last night’s match, word is that a large portion of it was called in the ring between the two veteran Superstars.

