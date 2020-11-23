IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the return of the Knockouts tag team championship, with several marquee names like Killer Kelly appearing for the upcoming tag team tournament. Now there are reports of a former champion making a return to the promotion.

According to PW Insider, the star is Taylor Wilde. Wilde won the Knockouts title back in 2008, and is a two-time Knockouts tag team champion. She retired from the sport in 2011 to pursue a degree in psychology and work as a firefighter.

No word at this time as to when Wilde should be expected back. The Knockouts tag team tournament does conclude at the Hard To Kill pay per view, with the last several IMPACT specials featuring surprise appearances.