An update on CM Punk and the rumor that he might return to WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer a good deal of WWE management have bad feelings about Punk. While it is not specified this could be due to his previous bad mouthing of the company following his very public departure in 2014, and how ugly his exit from AEW was earlier this year. Meltzer would later make a comparison to Matt Riddle, who was released by WWE last week, stating that AEW management does NOT have any ill-feelings towards Riddle on the off-chance they bring him in.

However, this report/speculation should not rule out a potential opportunity for the Second City Saint to return to his old home. He did make an appearance at a Raw that was in Chicago earlier this year, but was asked to leave shortly after that happened.

Suffice to say, this will be an ongoing story and something to monitor, especially after Punk hinted that his schedule will be changing in a couple of months. You can read about that here.