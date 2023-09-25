The viewership numbers are in for the September 21st edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, which was the promotion’s 1000th episode.

According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the episode drew 106,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.01 in the 18-49 demographic. This is in line with the numbers from the September 14th episode, which drew 107,000 viewers and the same key demo rating. However, this is a slightly larger drop from the September 7th episode.

The show saw a massive Knockouts Tag Team match in the main event that featured IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim, as well as other top stars in action like Josh Alexander, Mike Bailey, Trinity Fatu, and more. Follow Wrestling Headlines for more updates on IMPACT.