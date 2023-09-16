CM Punk is back…calling commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC).

The former WWE, AEW, and ROH World Champion returned to the commentary booth for the fight promotion at last night’s CFFC 125 event. This was Punk’s first public appearance since he was fired from AEW two week ago.

However, his work calling the action did not come without some interesting quotes, most notably hinting at what his availability is like. Punk tells his fellow commentators that he has time for the next two months, leading to a ton of speculation as to what that could possibly mean.

CM Punk got time in his hands for the next…? Next two months probably? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2ZpnZozdce — Teffo (@Teffo_01) September 16, 2023

The biggest speculation is that Punk returns to WWE since in two months time the fed will be running his hometown of Chicago for its annual Survivor Series premium live event.

