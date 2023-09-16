Edge’s decision to continue wrestling is not the only factor in WWE’s contract talks.

Fans have been speculating about his next move since his WWE deal expired this month. He won his last match on SmackDown in August and is still listed on the Smackdown roster page on WWE.com.

Edge denied reports that WWE declined to meet his contract requests in a Twitter video and noted he has a contract extension offer in his inbox.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge and WWE are far apart on money for a new deal, similar to Drew McIntyre and LA Knight. This was discussed in relation to Jade Cargill’s expected move to WWE due to her not coming to terms on money with AEW.