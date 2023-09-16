Eddie Kingston is a beloved wrestler in AEW, known for his memorable rivalries with Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Chris Jericho. He’s also a seasoned veteran in the wrestling world, splitting his time between AEW, ROH, and NJPW.
He was recently pulled from an Absolute Intense Wrestling event for reasons unknown. The promotion found a replacement in fellow AEW wrestler Lance Archer and released a statement regarding Kingston’s absence:
“Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control Eddie Kingston will no longer be appearing tomorrow night, Lance Archer will now take his place and will be in non-tournament action. 9/16 AIW – JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Night 2.”
