Pat McAfee’s time in WWE began to wind down when he joined ESPN College GameDay in September 2022 after he used to be the SmackDown commentator with Michael Cole.

Although he was supposed to return after the college football season, he had to reduce his WWE duties due to his daily radio show, ESPN commitments, and becoming a father.

However, he did make appearances at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 before doing a segment with The Rock and Austin Theory on Friday’s SmackDown. After the show, he spoke with Kayla Braxton about the surprise appearance. Here are the highlights:

The appearance:

“It was an absolute honor. I got the incredible opportunity to come to a SmackDown because the show that I do every single Saturday, College GameDay, is in Boulder, which is up the road. 45-minute drive down here, hopped in a bus, I showered in the bus to get here. As soon as I heard there was an opportunity to do something, I literally sprinted back,” McAfee said.

The segment:

“That bum, Austin Theory. I was in the ring with him again. He looked good, looking a black tank top. He does look fantastic. It’s just the inside of him that’s terrible. You can’t really change that. But yeah, The Rock and I had a chance to chat earlier today on my show. He was electrifying, and then tonight, to get to be in the ring, I got to see all of it happens. His spinebuster, the People’s Elbow, the eyebrow raise, the ‘It doesn’t matter,’ him starting a ‘You are an asshole’ chant. I was in there for the whole thing. The WWE, my entire life, has been a dream destination. Everything that I’ve been able to do here, I’m incredibly lucky for and thankful for, grateful for it. I try to enjoy. I definitely did that tonight. It’s a dream being back for sure,” McAfee said.

Living a dream:

“It’s so stupid. I got Stunned by Stone Cold at WrestleMania in Texas. Then I got to drink some Steve-weisers with him afterwards. I just got to do a People’s Elbow with The Rock. I’m living, not only my dream, but I know pretty much every kid that grew up in my generation’s dream, so I hope I’m doing you guys proud. I’m trying to enjoy it, and I am beyond thankful for it all,” he said.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)