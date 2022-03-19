According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Wrestling podcast, top executives at the USA Network are quite happy with the viewership/ratings numbers produced by WWE NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nights.

Zarian states that his source within the network told him that NXT landing in the 600,000 viewership range is quite good considering that even with a stacked roster, including main roster additions, they were only doing 700,000. He adds that USA isn’t necessarily interested in always having top WWE names on the show, they just want the viewership numbers to remain steady.

This past week’s episode drew an average of 624,000 viewers as the brand builds up to its Stand & Deliver special on WrestleMania 38 weekend.