WWE remain high up on The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

A new report from Fightful Select notes how a WWE higher-up has talked about the company’s affection for the faction, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Edge himself recognizing that The Judgment Day was better suited in this current iteration than the original plans they had for the group.

A WWE source spoke highly of each member of the group, noting that Balor has been “very easy” for WWE to work with throughout this process and has molded to a variety of roles that the company has needed him in over the last year in The Judgment Day. Ripley was put over heavily for working through her knee issues that she’s spoken about in the past, while her willingness to improve and help get everyone else over by contributing as a manager was also highlighted. Another longtime WWE staffer said it would have been easy for Ripley to just be concerned about her own creative surrounding the title. It was also noted how there have been situations where Ripley was supposed to dominate in a match but was happy to give her opponent more offense.

Priest’s work ethic was praised, and especially his recent work with Bad Bunny. WWE originally had a tag team match planned for Backlash, and WWE sources noted that everyone felt comfortable enough with Bad Bunny in the ring for the match. Mysterio received praise for his advanced schedule, which has seen him do a lot of media obligations with the success of his new character. Beyond that, word is that WWE has been putting Mysterio in a variety of situations and against a variety of in-ring opponents as a way to get him used to a variety of styles and opponents.

