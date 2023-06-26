– Tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes feud. We’re now live from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Dominik and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley are already in the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introductions.

Fans immediately begin booing Dominik as he tries to speak. They knock Cody and Rhea says Cody’s momentum has been slowing down and at Money In the Bank, Dominik will… the music interrupts and out comes Cody to a big home state pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. The music stops and a “Cody!” chant starts.

Cody says he knows what Dominik was trying to do, so he will do it for him. Cody welcomes everyone to a big pop. Rhea accuses Cody of bullying Dominik, and warns that Dominik is very dangerous. Dominik keeps whispering shots at Cody for Rhea to relay. Cody quotes “Cat In the Hat” and says he’s quoting a kid’s book because that’s what Dominik is, he’s a scared little boy. Dominik and Rhea hop off the apron now and begin to exit to boos. Cody calls him back, mentioning he will face Damian Priest later tonight.

Cody offers to give Dominik a free shot. Dominik comes back to the apron but changes his mind and joins Rhea on the stage again. Cody says Dominik’s cheap shots have had an impact, but things will be different on Saturday and Cody wants to see if Dominik is half the man his father is, or if he’s just Mami’s little boy. Cody’s music starts back up as fans cheer.

– We see how Bronson Reed defeated Ricochet two weeks ago, then defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura is wrapping up his entrance as the announcers hype the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Bronson Reed is out to watch the match, sitting next to the announce table. Out next comes Ricochet.

The bell rings and they both point up at the MITB briefcases, then go at it. Nakamura takes it to the corner for Good Vibrations, then drops a big knee for 2. Nakamura keeps control as fans do dueling chants.

Nakamura blocks a counter and drops Ricochet as Reed applauds. Ricochet counters and talks some trash, then mounts some offense until Nakamura applies a Octopus submission on the ropes. They both end up connecting on kicks and landing on the floor. Reed stands up to applaud. Nakamura and Ricochet quickly trade shots at ringside but stop to double team Reed.

Nakamura brings it back in but Ricochet dropkicks him, then they both deliver offense to Reed through the ropes again. Reed comes back to the apron but the referee ejects him to the back. Reed throws a bit of a fit at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reed is still as Nakamura and Ricochet go at it. Nakamura runs into a kick, then Ricochet nails a big springboard clothesline from the apron for 2. More back and forth now. Ricochet drops Nakamura and hits the standing moonsault for 2.

Ricochet keeps control until Nakamura drops him and drives knees to the ribs, then stomps away. Nakamura with the Exploder for 2. Ricochet dodges Kinshasa and hits the Recoil for a close 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top but Nakamura kicks him to the mat, then nails a big knee.

Ricochet cuts Nakamura off again and unloads with offense, hitting a standing Sliced Bread. Ricochet goes back up to the top and hits the Shooting Star Press for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Ricochet points up at the briefcases to taunt Nakamura now.

– We see recent happenings with Matt Riddle and Imperium. We also see Riddle talking to Byron Saxton earlier today, saying he will take GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title at Money In the Bank. Riddle is backstage with Saxton now. Saxton asks if this match is smart considering the beatdown Riddle took last week. Riddle says he’s sick and tired of GUNTHER hiding behind his friends. Ludwig Kaiser interrupts and they have words. Riddle points to last week’s win over Kaiser, and Kaiser says that will never happen again. Riddle decks Kaiser and they brawl. Kaiser takes Riddle to the floor, and holds him as GUNTHER shows up and accepts the challenge for Saturday. GUNTHER stomps Riddle’s ankle as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley enter Adam Pearce’s office. Dominik says he wants a match to show Cody Rhodes what he has coming to him at Money In the Bank. Dominik has the perfect opponent in mind, someone who matches his size and skill, a real worthy opponent. Ripley whispers in Dominik’s ear and he says he will get back to Pearce.

– The announcers send us to the Money In the Bank “By The Numbers” video, narrated by Jackie Redmond.

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

We go back to the ring and out come the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Ronda Rousey with Shayna Baszler. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Raquel Rodriguez is out with Liv Morgan. We see how Liv returned on SmackDown, and stood with Rodriguez to challenge Rousey and Baszler, right after they defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the titles.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rodriguez takes control early on but Rousey applies a guillotine, but it’s turned into a big suplex by Rodriguez.

More back and forth now. Rodriguez fights out of the ankle lock submission, then goes on and powerbombs her way out of an arm bar. Rodriguez with a corner splash and a fall-away slam.

Rodriguez goes for the twisting Vader Bomb elbow drop but Baszler pulls Rousey out of the way to make the save, and Rodriguez hits the mat. Liv charges over and drops Baszler. Rodriguez and Rousey tangle in the ring now and Rousey holds Rodriguez down for the pin to win.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey and Baszler stand tall with the titles and begin to exit as the music hits and their challengers regroup.

– We get a new video package from Finn Balor with a warning and choice words for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their Money In the Bank match. Balor says Rollins laughed at him when he was at his lowest moment, and he will never forget that. Balor is not bitter, but Rollins made him this way. Balor says fans worship the ground Rollins walks on… they love his ridiculous outfits and they sing his stupid song, but none of that matters to Balor as he only cares about vengeance and the title. Balor says after 7 long years and after everything Rollins took from him, he is about to take it all back, and the only music Rollins will hear is the ringing in his ears as Balor is declared the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and that will be a bitter pill for Rollins to swallow. Rollins is shown walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a big pop as fans sing his song.

Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins and first introduces a special guest – WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who is in the front row by himself. Fans cheer for Hayes and chant “NXT!” now. Rollins thanks Hayes for having his back on NXT last week, and tells him to beat Baron Corbin tomorrow night.

Rollins addresses Finn Balor now and says he’s still standing after the sneak attack on NXT. Rollins is tired of talking and doesn’t want to wait until Money In the Bank… he calls Balor to come fight. Fans sing but Rollins says that won’t bring him out. Rollins goes on knocking Balor. Rollins admits he’s not 100% now and won’t be 100% in London. He goes on and promises Balor’s best version will not be good enough for Rollins’ best version. Rollins says and that will be a bitter pill for Balor to swallow because Rollins is The Visionary, The Revolutionary, he is Seth… Balor suddenly hits the ring to attack with a steel chair.

Rollins beats him down and they fight it out. Balor kicks Rollins’ hurt ribs. Balor grabs the chair but Rollins drives him into the corner, then to the floor, and into the edge of the announce table. Balor sends Rollins into the steel step ribs-first, then into the announce table. Balor stomps on the ribs now. Balor grabs another chair but Hayes grabs it for a big pop. Rollins takes advantage and sends Balor into the timekeeper’s area. Balor runs away through the crowd as the music hits and fans sing Rollins’ song.

– We see what happened with Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz last week. Ciampa is backstage with Byron Saxton now, asking why he attacked Miz. Ciampa talks about how Miz didn’t contact him once while he was injured. People warned him about Miz and they were right. Ciampa says he thought about a lot while being injured, which was a blessing in disguise, like who are friends and enemies, and most importantly why he was wearing a neon shirt and playing second fiddle to Miz. Ciampa says this time he will create his own opportunities. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened with Seth Rollins, Carmelo Hayes and Finn Balor. Hayes vs. Balor is announced for later.

The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to a pop. The Miz suddenly attacks from behind during Ciampa’s entrance as fans boo.

Miz dominates Ciampa, beating him around the ringside area as fans boo and chant “Tiny balls!” at him. Referees pull Miz off Ciampa but he grabs him again and lays him out at ringside with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz kneels down and talks some trash in Ciampa’s face about opportunities, then walks off to more boos.

– GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser are backstage talking about the title defense against Matt Riddle at WWE Money In the Bank. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens show up and the two teams have words. The champs ask if they like it when they are interrupted, a jab at how they were interrupted a few weeks back. Owens says they are here for a reason… Sami says it’s because of what they did to Riddle tonight. Owens doesn’t care about Riddle but Sami convinces him they do care. They have more words and Kaiser says GUNTHER may have to teach Sami a lesson like he did Owens a few weeks back. Owens says he learned nothing from The Ring General, and Sami says it took all of Imperium to beat Owens. Sami proposes a singles match with GUNTHER. GUNTHER says if Sami wants to ride his coattails like Riddle then be his guest. Sami says he will. The tag champs walk off.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Akira Tozawa

We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Akira Tozawa. The bell rings and they go at it. Dominik dominates early on but Tozawa fights back and hits a big Shining Wizard for a big pop.

Tozawa goes on and hits a missile dropkick. Dominik ends up on the floor to regroup, but Tozawa nails a suicide dive. Tozawa rolls Dominik back in, but Ripley distracts him.

Tozawa goes back to Dominik but the distraction allows him to turn it around. Dominik goes back to the top and hits the Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Dominik and Ripley celebrate as the music hits.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage – Erik, Ivar and Valhalla. She says the Gods have not spoken in weeks and to hear them again, they must do terrible things. Soon they will punish Alpha Academy and when they are suffering, the Gods will speak again. It will be beautiful.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for the Women’s Money In the Bank Summit. The ring is full of ladders. Corey Graves enters the ring to moderate as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop. IYO SKY, Bayley and Zelina Vega are already in the ring. Bayley talks about how she will win but she remembers IYO is there and says “us” now. There’s some brief tension there. Vega is tired of Damage CTRL dismissing everyone else. Vega puts over Lynch and says she’s done it all but win Money In the Bank. Vega calls Zoey a groupie and Trish a Legend who has never been in a Ladder Match. Vega then calls herself the future Miss Money In the Bank. Bayley laughs and says she has no chance. Vega hushes Damage CTRL up and says she will prove everyone wrong when she and Santos Escobar bring the briefcases home to The LWO.

Bayley and IYO yell with Vega but Trish and Zoey cut them off as fans chant for Becky. Trish goes on talking trash to everyone, and asks Becky if she will be man enough to thank Trish when this match is over. Becky attacks but Trish and Zoey double team her into the corner. Becky sends them to the floor. Damage CTRL goes from Vega to Becky now. Vega kicks Bayley to the floor, but IYO dropkicks Vega out. Becky and IYO fight now. IYO ends up hitting a big moonsault to the others on the floor, allowing Lynch to climb a ladder and pose with a briefcase as fans cheer her on.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Carmelo Hayes now. She asks about facing Finn Balor tonight. Hayes says he was invited here by Seth Rollins, and it’s an honor to be on RAW. Hayes goes on praising Rollins and says tonight he will take care of the Finn Balor problem, and if he has to go out in a blaze of glory, so be it. Hayes says you have to take shots to make shots and tonight he will not miss. Hayes walks off.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Ludwig Kaiser. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky Lynch stops at WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage. Rhea warns Becky to not cash on her if she wins Money In the Bank because it will be the last thing she does in WWE. Lynch says when she was champion, she defended in the main event but Ripley has just become a main event side-piece. Lynch says she doesn’t need the title, it needs her, but she wants to win just to make Ripley squirm. Lynch walks off. We go back to the ring and out come the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – Sami Zayn with Kevin Owens.

The bell rings and they go at it. GUNTHER dominates for the first several minutes. GUNTHER continues to shut Sami down and work him over. Sami fights back and they trade some offense now.

Sami sends GUNTHER into the turnbuckles, then mounts him in the corner for punches but a returning Giovanni Vinci comes walking down on crutches. Sami ends up going for a springboard but GUNTHER decks him in mid-air and hits a big German suplex. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and GUNTHER delivers big chops. GUNTHER blocks an Exploder suplex and clubs him back to the mat. GUNTHER with another big corner chop as Owens cheers Sami on.

GUNTHER keeps Sami in the corner with chops. Owens and GUNTHER have words now, which allows Sami to mount offense. GUNTHER chops Sami while he’s up top to avoid a Tornado DDT. GUNTHER climbs up for a superplex but Sami fights him to the mat and hits a Sunset Bomb for a close 2 count. They get up and trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now.

Sami nails a clothesline. Sami goes for a Blue Thunderbomb but GUNTHER applies a Sleeper to the mat. Sami fights up and nails a Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Sami goes up top as fans cheer him on. Sami flies but GUNTHER decks him in mid-air for a close 2 count. GUNTHER goes up top and hits the big splash but Sami kicks out at 2. Owens attacks Kaiser at ringside but GUNTHER kicks Owens down. Sami nails a big suicide dive to GUNTHER.

Sami brings it back in and hits the Exploder. Sami readies for the Helluva Kick but Vinci hits him in the throat with a crutch shot. GUNTHER follows up with the powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, GUNTHER stands tall with the title but Owens attacks him from behind. Kaiser is right on top of Owens, and now he and GUNTHER beat Owens down. Sami joins in but he’s also attacked. The music hits and out comes Matt Riddle to a pop. Riddle meets Vinci at ringside and drops him with a crutch shot. Riddle hits the ring with a crutch shot to GUNTHER. Owens sends Kaiser out of the ring with a big Stunner. Imperium regroups at ringside as Riddle and the champs look on from the ring.

– We get a video package on Carmelo Hayes.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor by himself. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri are working out. Gable is more like the coach. Gable rants at The Viking Raiders and asks if they are questioning his coaching abilities. Maxxine says she’s stopped Valhalla each time, and she’s ready for anything Valhalla has, thanks to Gable. Gable mentions The Vikings possibly showing up next week to confront them. Gable asks Otis what the plan is? Pure carnage. Cathy is backstage with Natalya after we see how WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley beat her down last week. Cathy asks how she’s doing. Natalya says she signed up for this life and Ripley is a part of it because she’s on top. Natalya says her battles are not out there, they’re in her head. Natalya isn’t worried about failure, she’s been broken down and shaken but she’s still here, still standing. She challenges Ripley to bring the title and face her next week. Natalya says that there is no one in WWE who can erase what she has done. We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes for this non-title match.

The bell rings and they go at it, back & forth with offense until Balor takes control early on. Balor grounds Hayes now. Hayes fights up and out, and nails a dropkick. Hayes runs into a boot but side-steps and has Balor in the ropes now.

Hayes kicks Balor in the back, then hits the Fade Away to send Balor to the floor. Hayes nails a big dive to the floor to put Balor back down. Hayes comes back in and hits the corner to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor is in control, delivering big chops from corner to corner. Balor chops down a counter. Fans rally as Hayes mounts offense now. Hayes with a springboard clothesline for 2. Hayes keeps control until Balor nails a lariat in mid-air.

Balor kicks and stomps away on the ribs now. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor poses to boos. Balor goes for the dropkick but Hayes superkicks him. Hayes with the big springboard inverted DDT for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Balor with a big Gutbuster, then the missile dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back up top and hits Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall to boos as the music hits and we go to replays. Balor poses over Hayes now.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Cody Rhodes and his dog Pharaoh. Cody talks about Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, and hopes there’s a day when he can talk about something else. Cody goes on and says while Dominik has hit him with cheap shots, he will not have any stablemates on Saturday. Cody says he has not laid a finger on Dirty Dom so he guesses we will see what he’s made of. Cody walks off.

– We see what happened with The Bloodline on last week’s SmackDown.

– The announcers go over the WWE Money In the Bank card.

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Cody Rhodes to a pop and pyro. Cody, who still has the arm brace on, poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damian Priest by himself. The bell rings and they lock up, going into the ropes and corners. Priest with a headlock and a big right hand but Cody gets right back up.

Priest easily drops Cody and they tangle. Cody with a kick to the gut. Priest decks Cody but runs into a big dropkick. Cody counters and focuses on Priest’s elbow now. Priest counters in the corner with a kick. Priest goes on and hits the Stage Dive in the corner, then poses to boos. Cody counters Priest with a long vertical suplex into a face-first Gourdbuster.

Fans boo as Dominik and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley come walking down to ringside. Priest ends up nailing a big kick and dragging Cody to the ring post but Cody turns it back around and pulls him into the post.

Cody hits a suicide dive on Priest, then rolls Priest back in. Cody confronts Dominik at ringside but Dom hides behind Ripley. Cody goes back into the ring but Priest catches him with a Flatliner for a 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest rocks Cody, then slams him with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Priest goes on and nails a big lariat for another pin attempt. Priest goes to the top but Cody leaps up and quickly slams him to the mat.

Fans rally for Cody now. They trade right hands now until Cody unloads with punches. Priest fights back but Cody mounts offense and nails a snap powerslam. Dominik cheers Priest on now. Cody comes back with more right hands, dropping Priest for a 2 count. Priest blocks a Figure Four attempt, then hits the Headlock Driver for a close 2 count.

The Judgment Day is frustrated and fans chant “Dom you suck!” now. Cody goes on and blocks the South of Heaven chokeslam. Priest blocks a CrossRhodes and connects with a big kick. Cody hits a Pedigree in the middle of the ring but Priest rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Cody goes to the top as Priest rolls back into the ring. Cody leaps over Priest but has to land on his feet. Priest superkicks Cody for a close 2 count.

Priest shows more frustration now. Fans chant for Cody. Priest flies at Cody but Cody superkicks him. Ripley hits the apron to distract the referee, allowing Dominik to hit Cody with a cheap shot from the opposite side of the ring. Priest nails a South of Heaven chokeslam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. The Judgment Day members can’t believe it. Dominik is on the apron as Priest goes for the Razor’s Edge now.

Cody slides out of the Razor’s Edge and Priest charges but Cody ducks, then sends Priest into Dominik to knock him off the apron. Cody comes right back with a Cody Cutter on Priest. A dazed Priest stumbles back to his feet and Cody immediately drops him with a CrossRhodes for the pin to win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, Cody stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The announcers hype Rhodes vs. Mysterio at WWE Money In the Bank. Dominik hits Cody from behind with a quick cheap shot, then runs away. Fans chant “Dom you suck!” again. The Judgment Day regroups and looks on from the ramp as Cody seethes in the ring. The Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW goes off the air.

—————–

* Top WWE Officials Express Frustration to Vince McMahon?, “Big” WWE Meeting Held Today, More

* Possible WWE RAW Spoilers on a Big Debut, Tommaso Ciampa, Opener and Main Event, More

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.