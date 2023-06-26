As we’ve noted, people within WWE have been frustrated with recent creative changes made by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, especially the changes made at last week’s RAW and SmackDown.

In an update, a new report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience also confirms reports from multiple sources that say a few WWE talents did not like McMahon’s interference and changes. It was also said that WWE CEO Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H did not appreciate the outcome of Friday’s SmackDown as “it looked bad all over.”

The report indicated that Triple H and Khan, among others, expressed their frustration to directly to McMahon.

Following the recent frustration, a “big meeting” took place today where there were discussions on WWE creative, including plans for SummerSlam and Survivor Series. Regarding Survivor Series in November, it was noted that there’s a “big chance” of having all three brands featured this year due to how WWE NXT is pushed even stronger these days.

There’s no word yet on specifics from the meeting, but it was noted that “vibes were great” before the meeting, and that it “went well.”

