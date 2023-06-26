Tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia will feature the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event from London.

WWE previously announced that Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes on tonight’s show to build to their singles match at Money In the Bank. Now a new report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that Dominik’s promo is scheduled to open the show. Furthermore, Cody vs. Damian Priest was booked for tonight’s main event.

It will be interesting to see if WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes makes his RAW debut tonight. It was noted that there was talk of having Hayes wrestle a top WWE star on tonight’s RAW, which could be Finn Balor based on how Hayes and Trick Williams came to Rollins’ aid after Balor’s sneak attack on last week’s NXT show.

Tommaso Ciampa was scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW to continue the program with his former tag team partner The Miz. Ciampa returned last week and defeated Miz in singles action. The DIY reunion and push is still planned but it was reported last week that Johnny Gargano won’t be back until after Money In the Bank. This latest update noted that Ciampa’s program with Miz will lead to the DIY reunion.

WWE was also planning a non-title bout between WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn on RAW. We noted before that Matt Riddle vs. GUNTHER for the title is expected to be confirmed for WWE Money In the Bank on tonight’s RAW.

It should be noted that these RAW plans were based on the first draft of tonight’s creative script, which WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H still had not seen as of around 3:30pm ET.

An update from @WRKDWrestling also noted that Zayn vs. GUNTHER will take place, while Rhodes vs. Priest will headline, and Ciampa will continue his story with Miz “but can he do it himself?” The update also teased that the Women’s MITB Summit will get “interesting” while Dominik will continue to get “massive heat,” and Rollins will be “ready to go this weekend” for MITB.

Below is the current announced card for tonight’s RAW:

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank

* Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT

