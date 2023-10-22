There was some talk of using Ace Steele as a surprise entrant in the Gauntlet for the Gold at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night.

Ultimately the call was made against the decision, as there was apparently concern that Steel appearing would lead fans into believing CM Punk, who was known to be in the area on Saturday night, would also be appearing.

The company did not want to even subtly tease at something like that possibly happening as to not let the fans down live in the building or watching at home.

Punk was not backstage at Cicero Stadium at any point on Saturday before, during or after the show. He was, however, at the Chicago Blackhawks home opener at the United Center in Chicago.

Steel is working as a producer this weekend for the company in somewhat of a tryout role. He will be backstage at Cicero Stadium again in Chicago later this evening for the Bound For Glory Fallout taping.