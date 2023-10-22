– As noted, Matt Cardona’s appearance at Bound For Glory was considered to be a “one-off” and he has not signed a contract with the promotion, although is said to be open to doing more with the company going forward. The same can apparently be said for Juventud Guerrera.

– The IMPACT Hall Of Fame induction ceremony caused MK ULTRA vs. Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo to be moved to a pre-broadcast match on Saturday night. The Knockouts Tag Team title bout was taped and will be released online.

– There was talk of adding Laredo Kid & Black Taurus vs. The Good Hands as a dark match last night, however the company ultimately decided against it.

– You can officially pencil in Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship to the lineup for Turning Point 2023 on October 27 in Newcastle, England. The show will air on 11/3 in the U.S. Purrazzo’s current deal with the company expires at the end of the year, so it will be interesting to see where she ends up.