– IMPACT Wrestling officials were said to be “over the moon” with the mostly positive reaction on the internet to the news of the company rebranding back to TNA. The company is already selling “We’re Back” TNA logo t-shirts. As noted, the name will officially transition over as of January 2024 at the Hard To Kill premium live event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Regarding the company switching back to the TNA brand name, Scott D’Amore will have an interview with commentator Tom Hannifan regarding the change that will be released this coming Tuesday.

– Former AEW star Sonny Kiss will, in fact, be a regular for TNA going forward. There is no word yet as to whether or not the wrestling veteran signed a deal with the promotion or not.