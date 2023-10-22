TNA returns to Cicero Stadium for the second straight evening tonight in Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight’s show will be the taping for the TNA On AXS TV “Bound For Glory Fallout” episode for this coming Thursday’s show.

On tap for tonight’s show is Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham for the World title, Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander for the first time ever, Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve for the Digital Media title, Alan Angels vs. Samuray del Sol, as well as The Rascalz vs. Juventud Guerrera & Black Taurus & Laredo Kid.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com later this evening for complete TNA On AXS TV spoilers for the “Bound For Glory Fallout” taping tonight in Chicago, Ill.