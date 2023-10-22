Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Mike Jones of DC 101 for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Warrior” spoke about facing Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, his WrestleMania moment against Brock Lesnar, Royal Rumble coming to Tropicana Field and more.

On being excited to face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: “Oh yeah, I’m looking forward to one, getting that World Title match, the first one since Roman Reigns over a year ago where The Bloodline screwed me out of it. And yeah, fact is with Seth is he’s one of my best opponents, we have great chemistry and we haven’t had a big match or any match for a very long time. So it’s pretty cool that it’ll be on such a big show.”

On the WWE Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in Tampa and how it would be a great event for a WWE fan to travel to: “Just being in Tropicana, being in a big stadium, it’s gonna have extra level spectacle when it comes to the lights, lasers, pyro, entrances, the over the top and the likes. And they Royal Rumble matches themselves are just non-stop excitement. A new superstar hitting the ring every two minutes. Thirty in total. There’s a man’s match, a women’s match. Everyone tries to throw each other over the top rope and the last person in the ring gets to challenge for the heavyweight championship in each division at WrestleMania so this is the one to check out. And being Mania season, everyone’s bringing that A game, really stepping up their game at the Royal Rumble!”

On winning the Royal Rumble being one of his greatest moments: “100%. Top five, top three moments of my career by far. Just considering the journey I’ve been on, all the ups and downs and everything that brought me to that moment and finally to breakthrough that ceiling that I was never be able to breakthrough to get to that next level. And 40,000 people going crazy for winning the Rumble. Finally pointing at the WrestleMania sign and seeing the fireworks go off. It was a very, very, very cool feeling!”

On beating Brock Lesnar with nobody there at WrestleMania feeling like a private moment: “It’s cool that we captured it on camera because it was so quiet. It was almost like capturing a private moment and where I was able to take in everything I’ve been through. All the sacrifices, my family, friends to get to that moment. The times we were living in. Again, the thing you would never see because I would always have the adrenaline going. You would see that moment only if you were like, my wife in a hotel room and I was calmed down, I got in a hotel room, that adrenaline came down and I was sitting looking at the title. And that was kind of what we captured at WrestleMania was that private, silent moment that you would never have if the adrenaline was that high. So it was kinda cool that it was captured on camera.”

On yelling at ghosts during the latest episode of WWE Chamber of Horrors: “Oh yeah! I’ve always been very into, you know, ghosts and the paranormal and the likes. But I’m not afraid to evoke, which some people wouldn’t consider sensible. But I ain’t afraid of no ghost! As you’ll see if you watch that episode where yeah, I go off a little bit from getting frustrated at one of the ghosts who’s supposed to be active. And I’m basically making fun of him for not being very active when I’m there cause he’s scared of me.”

Check out the complete interview at Spreaker.com. H/T to PWInsider.com for transcribing the above quotes.