– With The House of Black returning on Saturday night, attacking Bryan Danielson, FTR and The Blackpool Combat Club, it appears that the direction for the returning faction going forward is a rivalry with the BCC.

– Tony Khan was in the house at the double AEW taping on Saturday night in Memphis. The AEW and ROH boss-man was spotted sporting a Memphis Tigers jacket.

– Jeff Jarrett did a ton of local media in his home turf of Tennessee leading up to the double AEW taping for Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. on Saturday night. As seen during the show, he defeated Eddie Kingston in a wild Memphis Street Fight to earn Jay Lethal a future shot at the ROH World Championship.