– Serpentico is dealing with an injury. The masked fan-favorite was spotted with his arm in a sling at the AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII taping on Saturday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

– Speaking of injuries, Darby Allin’s shoulder is reportedly still giving him issues. He is under the impression that it could be fractured. Despite this, the popular AEW performer still appeared and did a stunt at a recent Nitro Circus event. He also got a new face tattoo. There is no word how his shoulder issues could affect his plans to scale Mount Everest in 2024.