– Jon Moxley was officially cleared to return to the ring as of Saturday night. As seen on AEW Collision and the start of AEW Battle of the Belts VIII, the Blackpool Combat Club leader got physically involved in the ring for the first time in a while. He is now cleared going forward and as seen, has already continued his rivalry with Orange Cassidy, who teams up with Kazuchika Okada to take on BCC duo Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA.

– Apparently Dave Brown was a big hit at the AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII taping at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. on Saturday night. The Memphis Wrestling commentary legend worked on the broadcast to call some of the action during the Collision show on TNT last night and apparently everyone backstage was “over the moon” about having him be part of the broadcast.