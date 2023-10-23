A pair of WWE Superstars are getting high praise for their recent work in the ring.

Fightful Select is reporting that Kofi Kingston of The New Day and Ivar of The Viking Raiders have been getting high praise for their matches as of late on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Their first in-ring meeting came as a result of Erik being injured, changing the originally scheduled two-out-of-three falls match between The New Day and The Viking Raiders to a singles match between Kingston and Ivar instead.

Apparently it was this match that received the initial praise for the two WWE performers. One producer noted that Ivar hasn’t worked a singles match in over five years that lasted over ten minutes, and impressed many by not skipping a beat.

Later bouts with Xavier Woods and the Viking Rules showdown on Raw also gained a good amount of praise, and left WWE open-minded about the possibility of using Ivar in singles action going forward.