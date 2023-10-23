– Apparently many behind-the-scenes were kept in the dark regarding the fact that IMPACT Wrestling would be announcing at Bound For Glory that they are rebranding the company back to TNA Wrestling.

– Tony Khan reportedly had a personal hand in producing the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale that took place on this past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan often leads the production in those type of gimmick bouts.

– Matt Cardona, who turned up at the Bound For Glory premium live event in Chicago, Ill. on Saturday night, told Fightful Select that he had at one point had a match lined up against Ultimo Dragon for Wrestle Cade in November. Cardona claims it never came to fruition due to Dragon’s high asking price.