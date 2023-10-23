Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez defeated Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

Grayson Waller & Austin Theory defeated Cameron Grimes & Dragon Lee

Shotzi defeated Bayley

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Butch

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat

The LWO (Santos Escobar, Carlito & Joaquin Wilde) defeated Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight.