NWA owner Billy Corgan made an appearance on the latest Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed a wide range of topics, including Paul Heyman.

Corgan did discuss a time when Heyman tried to convince him to invest in the dying days of ECW, but he opted not to do so. Corgan praised Heyman here for being a great salesman.

“Oh, he’s the best. Yeah. I mean, he’s the best. And so it’s that weird thing where it’s like, you kind of want to give him what he wants, but, you know, he’s totally reaching in your back pocket, stealing your wallet. I’m not saying Paul is a sociopath because I don’t know him that well. I only know Paul has always been pretty straight with me. But there is that thing. I don’t know if you ever heard this with sociopaths. And again, I’m not saying Paul’s a sociopath, but people who are great liars, let’s say great fibbers, study their brainwaves and when they tell a fib, their brain doesn’t change. The average human being, when they tell a lie, their brain actually like they know they’re telling a lie, and it causes their brain to go crazy.”

