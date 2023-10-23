Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Brian Pillman Jr. going by the Lexis King name in WWE NXT.

“It’s a cool name. I like the name Lexis King, but I can tell you this also: just like his old man, Brian Pillman, he used to get heat. He actually got heat with me. Once upon a time, back in WCW. That’s another story. I see that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree because I saw him with a poster. I’m trying to get a junior on the show. Let’s get Lexis, probably what he wants to be called. Junior Lexis. King King tried to get him on the show.”

